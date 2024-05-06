Bossip Video

DJ Vlad is under fire for taking an online disagreement to the next level and he’s getting expeditiously escorted out the paint by people accusing him of being a Karen.

The seemingly never-ending Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef has had social media in a frenzy over the course of the past week, and it doesn’t seem like the discourse is slowing down any time soon. Every media personality you can think of has weighed in on the back-and-forth, including DJ Vlad, who had a much different focus than a lot of folks.

HipHopWired reports that after Kendrick dropped his DJ Mustard-produced diss, “Not Like Us,” Vlad took to X to complain about the mixing on the track.

“Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ needed a better mix,” he tweeted. “It takes away from the song.”

In response, Morgan Jerkins–a professor at Princeton University and niece of Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins–retweeted Vlad’s take and said, “You are WHITE. This is a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR.”

The controversial interviewer didn’t take too kindly to Jerkins’ reply, immediately bringing up her employment at Princeton before later threatening to contact the university about their interaction.

“Wait, so a professor at @Princeton is telling me that a white person shouldn’t be allowed to voice their opinion about Hip-Hop? Is that how you interact with your students?” Vlad replied. “What I’m saying is that you put your opinion in a discussion that’s not needed,” Jerkins insisted. “This conversation is and should center Black people, not you.” That’s when Vlad doubled down, saying, “I’ll be reaching out to @princeton about this on Monday.”

“Good luck being a professor at @Princeton again,” the media personality replied again in a later tweet. “I doubt the university supports their faculty telling non-black students to shut the f**k up about anything Hip-Hop related because of their skin color.”

Of course, a lot of people were upset by DJ Vlad’s replies, wondering why he felt the need to threaten a Black woman’s livelihood all because of a disagreement over a hip-hop beef. Backlash filled Vlad’s replies, which is seemingly what led to him backtracking once Monday came around, insisting he never actually intended on contacting Jerkins’ employer–even though he already tagged them on X multiple times.

“Since it’s Monday, let me clear the air and state that I never had any intention of filing a complaint to Princeton for former professor Morgan Jerkins saying that white people aren’t allowed to comment on Kendrick Lamar’s music,” he tweeted. “She trolled me and I trolled back. At the end of the day, it created an interesting discussion about race relations in America. I will be discussing it further in my future interviews.”

Morgan went on to post a screenshot of Vlad’s tweet to add her own commentary, pointing out that Vlad already did contact her employer by tagging them, also claiming the interviewer contacted members of her family.

“A lie,” she began. “He tagged my employer multiple times with the intention to professionally harm me. I didn’t troll. I centered Black people in a discussion on hip-hop and told him to stand down bc it’s not his space. He’s backtracking bc he miscalculated.” Jerkins went on to add, “Btw, stop contacting my family.”

This is far from the first time Vlad has inserted himself where he doesn’t belong, so a lot of people are just happy to see the vile vulture of Hip-Hop culture getting dragged.

