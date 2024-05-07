Bossip Video

At Monday’s Met Gala, one face we’re all used to seeing was noticeably absent on the carpet.

Leading up to fashion’s biggest night, Rihanna told Extra that her look for the Met this year was going to be something “simple,” teasing a much more laid-back vibe than in years past.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year… Very simple,” she teased to the outlet last month. “I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”

The “Diamonds” singer went on to say that she was between two options for dresses, which she described as, “Very simple-ish… compared to everything I’ve ever done.”

“I’m showing up for dinner,” Rihanna said of the event. “Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

But, when the 2024 Met Gala finally came around, the Fenty founder was nowhere to be found.

“Rihanna had to cancel attending as she is sick with the flu,” a source revealed to PEOPLE on Monday night.

Rih also confirmed the news herself to a member of her Navy via DMs, something she’s known to do to connect with fans.

Even though the makeup mogul teased a more simple look for this year’s festivities, fans were still upset not to see her walking down the carpet.

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, just spent the weekend in Miami, where the latter had a pop-up for his latest collaboration with Puma. For the event, Rih rocked some bubblegum pink hair, which a lot of people presumed was in preparation for her appearance at the Met–but it looks like we’ll never find out if that’s true or not.