Last night’s star-studded Met Gala extravaganza was another mostly glamorous affair with daring fashions worn by our fave A-listers who attempted to capture the essence of this year’s very, uh, interesting theme.
As previously reported, this year’s gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden Of Time” dress code that appeared to confuse guests based on some of the not-sure-if serious fashions.
Doja Cat wears a towel for the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/t2gQK9NfsG
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024
Sensing the likelihood of fashion chaos, Met Gala head Anna Wintour attempted to get ahead of the jokes by apologizing for the “confusing” theme during an interview with Today.
“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” said Wintour ahead of the event. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”
“I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And [MET Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton] said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’ So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”
EXCLUSIVE: @jennabushhager caught up with the queen of fashion, Anna Wintour, ahead of tonight’s #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/EDVJiNwcND
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2024
While a few celebs nailed the theme (shoutout to Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monaé, and Nicki Minaj), others (like Donald Glover) found themselves trending for all of the wrong reasons.
Donald Glover wearing Saint Laurent
Met Gala 2024 #YSL #YvesSaintLaurent #SaintLaurent #DonaldGlover pic.twitter.com/WVpjyhyqco
— SAINT LAURENT (@YSL) May 7, 2024
Glover, who brought Motown with a splash of Mount Olive Baptist Church to the Met, was immediately meme’d for looking like the sixth Heartbeat on his way to Sunday service in Detroit.
Other social media favorites were Kim Kardashian‘s waist-whittling fairytale gown, Usher‘s dangerously delicious Darkwing Duck ensemble, and many more.
What was your fave look from this year’s Met Gala? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2024 Met Gala on the flip.
Don’t get in an elevator with her tonight! https://t.co/yio7ZioJLh
— MY MOTHER IS NOT WHITE (@AshGotThis) May 7, 2024
https://t.co/gqPCHxI20c pic.twitter.com/aMjjrrTtAC
— Yusuf 🎥🐍🐏 (@Yuey_J4) May 6, 2024
Much like his career he did not come to play 😮💨 https://t.co/FrlL6sgdiF
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 6, 2024
La La Anthony's #MetGala dress pays tribute to Bootz's wig from the Flavor of Love 2 reunion, which La La hosted. pic.twitter.com/kVxs56BH3G
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) May 6, 2024
Look like he bout to tell Moesha to go upstairs and change https://t.co/vTHqHZx1dJ
— Tarig (@AirTarig) May 6, 2024
Continue Slideshow
He look like a romantic Darkwing Duck. https://t.co/iKc5NRndiU
— jennay sehkwa (@Beatlove91) May 6, 2024
lmfao the pose ???????????????????????? https://t.co/h3ygHFLCc8
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) May 6, 2024
Came to the Met looking for his Coretta? https://t.co/OBB7tdhnxZ
— La (@solodeauxleaux) May 6, 2024
✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 https://t.co/dyvt1Bh7mz pic.twitter.com/HDfIXrfRNm
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) May 7, 2024
Is he gonna sing Rock Steady? https://t.co/zwNM7xNRhH
— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) May 6, 2024
shhh i know you saw it too https://t.co/n0TjSpoOaG pic.twitter.com/U9dcTjsPzL
— Adanna (@Adxnna) May 6, 2024
She look like a panic attack. https://t.co/j0Ql9AXini
— AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) May 7, 2024
-
