Last night’s star-studded Met Gala extravaganza was another mostly glamorous affair with daring fashions worn by our fave A-listers who attempted to capture the essence of this year’s very, uh, interesting theme.

As previously reported, this year’s gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden Of Time” dress code that appeared to confuse guests based on some of the not-sure-if serious fashions.

Doja Cat wears a towel for the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/t2gQK9NfsG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024

Sensing the likelihood of fashion chaos, Met Gala head Anna Wintour attempted to get ahead of the jokes by apologizing for the “confusing” theme during an interview with Today.

“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” said Wintour ahead of the event. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.” “I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And [MET Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton] said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’ So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”

While a few celebs nailed the theme (shoutout to Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monaé, and Nicki Minaj), others (like Donald Glover) found themselves trending for all of the wrong reasons.

Glover, who brought Motown with a splash of Mount Olive Baptist Church to the Met, was immediately meme’d for looking like the sixth Heartbeat on his way to Sunday service in Detroit.

Other social media favorites were Kim Kardashian‘s waist-whittling fairytale gown, Usher‘s dangerously delicious Darkwing Duck ensemble, and many more.

What was your fave look from this year’s Met Gala? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2024 Met Gala on the flip.