For the moms…

A network is adding some beloved Black shows to its weekday and weekend lineups with a few Mother’s Day surprises.

This May, Dabl is announcing that viewers can find Wayans Bros, The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, and Everybody Hates Chris as part of its lineups alongside its current roster of shows that include Girlfriends, The Game, Sister, Sister, One on One, Moesha, The Parkers and Half & Half.

A press release reports Dabl will also have a Mother’s Day marathon on Sunday, May 12 for moms who want to celebrate the holiday with a side of Black television nostalgia.

See the network’s schedule below.

Dabl Network Schedule

6am-6am ET/PT Beginning Monday, May 6, 2024

6am & 6pm – Wayans Bros. 6:30am & 6:30pm – Wayans Bros. 7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show 7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show 8am & 8pm – Living Single 8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single 9am & 9pm – Girlfriends 9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends 10am & 10pm – Girlfriends 10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends 11am & 11pm – The Game 11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game 12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister 12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister 1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris 1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris 2pm & 2am – One on One 2:30pm & 2:30am – One on One 3pm & 3am – Moesha 3:30pm & 3:30am – Moesha 4pm & 4am – The Parkers 4:30pm & 4:30am – The Parkers 5pm & 5am – Half & Half 5:30pm & 5:30am – Half & Half

Also this month, Dabl will celebrate Mother’s Day with “Dabl’s Mamathon,” a marathon of mom-themed episodes from the network’s featured series.

“Dabl’s Mamathon”

6am-6am ET/PT Sunday, May 12, 2024

6am & 6pm – Wayans Bros. “Grandma’s In The Hiz-House” 6:30am & 6:30pm – Wayans Bros. “Dee’s Baby Daddy” 7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Save the Drama For Your Mama” 7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Just Don’t Do It” 8pm – Living Single “She Ain’t Heavy, She’s My Mother” 8:30pm – Living Single “To Grandmother’s House We Go” 9pm – Girlfriends “Pregnant Pause” 9:30pm – Girlfriends “My Mother, Myself” 10pm – Girlfriends “…With a Twist” 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Judging Edward” 11am & 11pm – The Game “To Baby…Or Not to Baby” 11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “The Right to Choose Episode” 12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Mother & Other Strangers” 12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Cafeteria Lady” 1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Dirty Jokes” 1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Mother’s Day” 2pm & 2am – One on One “Thanksgiving It To Me, Baby” 2:30pm & 2:30am – One on One “Checkmate Daddy” 3pm & 3am – Moesha “Mother’s Day” 3:30pm & 3:30am – Moesha “It Takes Two” 4pm & 4am – The Parkers “Who’s Your Mama?” 4:30pm & 4:30am – The Parkers “Kimmie Has Two Moms” 5pm & 5am – Half & Half “The Big Mother of a Mother’s Day Episode” 5:30pm & 5:30am – Half & Half “The Big Mother of a Mother’s Day Episode”

Will YOU be dabbling into Dabl’s programming?