For the moms…
A network is adding some beloved Black shows to its weekday and weekend lineups with a few Mother’s Day surprises.
This May, Dabl is announcing that viewers can find Wayans Bros, The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, and Everybody Hates Chris as part of its lineups alongside its current roster of shows that include Girlfriends, The Game, Sister, Sister, One on One, Moesha, The Parkers and Half & Half.
A press release reports Dabl will also have a Mother’s Day marathon on Sunday, May 12 for moms who want to celebrate the holiday with a side of Black television nostalgia.
See the network’s schedule below.
Dabl Network Schedule
6am-6am ET/PT Beginning Monday, May 6, 2024
6am & 6pm – Wayans Bros.
6:30am & 6:30pm – Wayans Bros.
7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show
7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show
8am & 8pm – Living Single
8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single
9am & 9pm – Girlfriends
9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends
10am & 10pm – Girlfriends
10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends
11am & 11pm – The Game
11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game
12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister
12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister
1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris
1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris
2pm & 2am – One on One
2:30pm & 2:30am – One on One
3pm & 3am – Moesha
3:30pm & 3:30am – Moesha
4pm & 4am – The Parkers
4:30pm & 4:30am – The Parkers
5pm & 5am – Half & Half
5:30pm & 5:30am – Half & Half
Also this month, Dabl will celebrate Mother’s Day with “Dabl’s Mamathon,” a marathon of mom-themed episodes from the network’s featured series.
“Dabl’s Mamathon”
6am-6am ET/PT Sunday, May 12, 2024
6am & 6pm – Wayans Bros. “Grandma’s In The Hiz-House”
6:30am & 6:30pm – Wayans Bros. “Dee’s Baby Daddy”
7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Save the Drama For Your Mama”
7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Just Don’t Do It”
8pm – Living Single “She Ain’t Heavy, She’s My Mother”
8:30pm – Living Single “To Grandmother’s House We Go”
9pm – Girlfriends “Pregnant Pause”
9:30pm – Girlfriends “My Mother, Myself”
10pm – Girlfriends “…With a Twist”
10:30pm – Girlfriends “Judging Edward”
11am & 11pm – The Game “To Baby…Or Not to Baby”
11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “The Right to Choose Episode”
12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Mother & Other Strangers”
12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Cafeteria Lady”
1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Dirty Jokes”
1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Mother’s Day”
2pm & 2am – One on One “Thanksgiving It To Me, Baby”
2:30pm & 2:30am – One on One “Checkmate Daddy”
3pm & 3am – Moesha “Mother’s Day”
3:30pm & 3:30am – Moesha “It Takes Two”
4pm & 4am – The Parkers “Who’s Your Mama?”
4:30pm & 4:30am – The Parkers “Kimmie Has Two Moms”
5pm & 5am – Half & Half “The Big Mother of a Mother’s Day Episode”
5:30pm & 5:30am – Half & Half “The Big Mother of a Mother’s Day Episode”
Will YOU be dabbling into Dabl’s programming?
