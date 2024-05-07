Bossip Video

Amid his ongoing beef with the entire hip-hop industry, a drive-by shooting happened at Drake’s house that left his security guard injured.

Drake is currently in the roughest waters his career has seen since Lil Wayne brought him on the I AM Music tour way back in the 2010s. The rapper always faced adversity claiming the throne, but the time has come for him to defend his position.

His beef with Kendrick Lamar is looking like a gentleman’s sweep following Drake’s elease of “The Heart Part 6″ which paled in comparison to Kendrick’s “Not Like Us.”

According to NYPost, Drake had yet another setback after a drive-by shooting occurred outside his $100M Toronto mansion.

Police report that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at his residence in Park Lane Circle, and Drake’s security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The guard was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he’s continuing to recover.

According to CBS News, Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service refused to deem the shooting a drive-by and revealed police “cannot speak to a motive at this time.”

Throughout the press conference, he stated the information was “very limited” but noted that police already had possession of “some video evidence which captures the incident.”

“We’re dealing with video quality issues,” Krawczyk said. “As we have information and we’re able to analyze video better then we’ll be able to provide more information.”

Billboard reports that the shooting comes a week after The Weeknd’s manager Cash experienced the same type of shooting outside his Los Angeles home. It also comes after Kendrick doxxed Drake’s mansion on the cover art for his “Not LIke Us” diss.

Whatever is going on with these shootings, the authorities are trying to get to the bottom of it before it escalates further.