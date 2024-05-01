Bossip Video

No shock here! After a brief split at the end of 2023, it seems like Cardi B and Offset have reconciled yet again.

The rapper duo made time for a date night on Tuesday evening, making their way to Madison Square Garden in New York City for some playoff basketball.

The pair weren’t shy about showing affection as they watched the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers, with Offset lovingly placing his hand on his wife’s lower back as she headed into the arena, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

This date night comes after Cardi confirmed at the tail end of 2023 that she had separated from Offset while talking to fans on Instagram Live. As previously reported Cardi told her followers that she had “been single for a minute now,” but admitted that she was hesitant to speak up about the split because she didn’t know how to break the news.

Following reports that Offset cheated on his wife with Chrisean Rock, Cardi insisted that she didn’t want to find out the truth because she had already put the relationship behind her. Because of her desire for a fresh start, she told her fans that she was “curious for a new life, for a new beginning.”

At the time, many fans also noticed that Cardi and the Migos member both unfollowed each other on social media.

However, in the months since, it seems like the pair have been warming back up to one another.

Shortly after their breakup, on New Year’s Eve, Cardi admitted that the two of them had sex following their performances that night–though she insisted that didn’t mean they were getting back together. They further fueled reconciliation rumors in February, when they were spotted enjoying a dinner together in Miami.

Cardi And Offset’s History Of Breakups

As fans of the couple know, this is far from the first time Cardi and Offset have toyed with the idea of divorce before later deciding to work things out.

The “Ric Flair Drip” rapper proposed to Cardi on stage in October 2017, though they were already (secretly) legally married. Just a few months later, in January 2018, rumors surfaced that Offset cheated on Cardi, though she defended her decision to stay with him by saying, “It’s not right, what he f***ing did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Following months of more cheating rumors, Cardi revealed in December 2018 that she broke up with Offset, but later that month, Offset stormed her set at Rolling Loud in an effort to win her back. They reconciled a month later, attending the Grammys together.

Cardi ended up filing for divorce in September 2020, but just a few months later, the pair were each gifting each other expensive cars for one another’s birthdays, going on to welcome their second child, Wave, in September 2021.

Now, it looks like they’ve pushed through hard times one again, finding their way back to one another. How romantic!