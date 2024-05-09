Have you been tuning in to The Barnes Bunch?
We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Matt meets up with his sister and the two discuss the issues they’ve had with each other’s partners. It gets a little spicy! Check out the clip below:
Matt’s sister is BEAUTIFUL! We love the way Matt made it clear that Anansa is the one for him though. What did you think about Matt’s sister’s feedback?
Here’s what else to expect from the all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch.
In “Sweet Home Sacramento,” Matt takes Anansa & the kids to Sacramento where he shows them his roots. Matt & his dad have a heartfelt conversation about his childhood. Some disturbing news regarding a very expensive lawsuit threatens Matt and Anansa’s future.
An all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch airs Friday, May 10 at 9pm EST on WeTV.
Will you be watching?
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.