Have you been tuning in to The Barnes Bunch?

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Matt meets up with his sister and the two discuss the issues they’ve had with each other’s partners. It gets a little spicy! Check out the clip below:

Matt’s sister is BEAUTIFUL! We love the way Matt made it clear that Anansa is the one for him though. What did you think about Matt’s sister’s feedback?

Here’s what else to expect from the all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch.

In “Sweet Home Sacramento,” Matt takes Anansa & the kids to Sacramento where he shows them his roots. Matt & his dad have a heartfelt conversation about his childhood. Some disturbing news regarding a very expensive lawsuit threatens Matt and Anansa’s future.

An all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch airs Friday, May 10 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?