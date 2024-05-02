Bossip Video

Have you been watching The Barnes Bunch on WeTV?

Part of WeTV’s ‘For Real Fridays,’ The Barnes Bunch follows NBA champion and successful Podcaster, Matt Barnes, alongside his fiancée, model and reality personality, Anansa Sims, as they navigate love, forgiveness, and personal growth while reconciling their past. Both incredibly active and supportive parents, they are often aided by Sims’ mother, supermodel and New York Times Bestselling author, Beverly Johnson. Amid their chaotic lives with a blended family of six kids, now they confront the challenge of conquering their complex history to forge a future together and build a lasting union. The stakes are even higher as they navigate co-parenting, family dynamics, fame, and their growing empire.

Fresh off their engagement last year, the season features Matt and Anansa’s extensive planning of their engagement party. However, in the premiere episode, Matt reveals shocking information to Anansa at couples therapy, making her recall old relationship troubles. Beverly convinces Anansa to join her at a modeling shoot celebrating the 50th anniversary of her history-making Vogue Cover, but Anansa’s responsibilities as a mother makes it difficult. Will the ‘bad boy of basketball’ finally settle down? And, can this dynamic duo maintain their sanity while juggling the kids, busy careers and potentially another baby?

We’re super excited because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s all-new episode for your viewing pleasure. In episode three, with Matt’s “All The Smoke” deal reaching new heights, they hit Vegas for the podcast and to celebrate. Anansa turns it into a girls’ weekend, filled with wild surprises, activities, and a heartbreaking secret reveal which she’s never told anyone.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Wow, that’s super tough. Miscarriage is so much more common than most people realize and it’s such a sensitive event that people really don’t talk about it or feel comfortable sharing even with those closest to them. We’re glad that Anansa has a supportive group of friends who rallied around her.

We’re really looking forward to this all-new episode of The Barnes Bunch which premieres Friday, May 3rd at 10PM ET/9PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?