Bossip Video

Beige rage has officially returned as Matt Barnes has gone viral for a slobbery, spitty confrontation with his fiancée’s ex.

Barnes is currently one of the top podcasters with his Showtime-backed All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and people might not be aware of how historically accurate the podcast title is. Barnes has never ever been one to run from any smoke or duck any confrontations. Take for example this weekend when showed that even though he’s more mature and relaxed, he can still run up the chimney when provoked.

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex During 49er’s Game– Files Restraining Order After Confrontation

According to TMZ, Matt Barnes had to remind his fiancée’s ex David Patterson Jr. exactly why he gave his podcast that punny name. On Wednesday footage surfaced of Barnes embroiled in a heated confrontation with Patterson before the 49er’s playoff game at Levi Stadium. The two exchanged words before Barnes spit in the man’s face and a shoving match ensued.

Apparently, after the incident, Barnes filed a temporary civil restraining order in Los Angeles that revealed more details. The ex-NBA player claims he wasn’t the aggressor in the situation and had previously been threatened by Patterson.

In the court documents, Barnes says Patterson Jr. “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.” He said the 37-year-old yelled profanities and threats at him, called him names and incited the crowd around them “into a frenzy by yelling out my full name repeatedly.” Barnes added that Patterson Jr. eventually “shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me.” He continued, “I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust.”

Perhaps the most shocking revelation is Matt stating Patterson threatened to shoot him with a gun. The restraining order says the center of the issue is Patterson’s jealousy over Matt’s relationship with his ex-wife Anansa Sims. If the restraining order is issued, Patterson Jr. will not be allowed within 100 yards of Barnes.