Kimora Lee Simmons is finally opening up about how she really felt seeing her daughter on vacation with a much, much older man.

Just last month, Aoki Lee Simmons made headlines when she was pictured kissing 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf while on a tropical getaway. Concerns from fans only got more serious when the 21-year-old referred to Assaf as her “boyfriend” in a video, leading people to believe their vacation wasn’t just a one-time thing.

Less than a week after the pair got back home from St. Barts, their romance ended, but Aoki’s mother still admits to being “a little embarrassed” by the whole thing.

Kimora spoke to TMZ this week, finally giving her real thoughts about the situation after previously staying quiet and letting her daughter do her thing.

While speaking with the paparazzi, the Baby Phat founder was asked if she knew her daughter “had an older gentleman at the time,” to which she insisted, “I don’t think she had an anything,” implying that Aoki’s fling with Assaf wasn’t much of a relationship at all.

Kimora went on to say, “she’s a young, pretty girl, and I think that we don’t think that the toads we may kiss is gonna be broadcast.”

The former model continued by insisting her daughter was “set up,” but when she was asked to explain further, she simply said, “Well, there’s definitely an age dynamic there…I feel like she was set up a little bit.”

Still, at the end of the day, Kimora also said she adopted the “it is what it is” mentality, always telling her babies to come back home no matter what decisions they’ve been making.

She also referred to their father, her ex-husband Russell Simmons, as “nonexistent” when it comes to parenting, though he did publish a post reaching out to Aoki following her St. Barts PDA.

Check out Kimora’s comments, in full, in the video up above.