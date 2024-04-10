Bossip Video

Reports have surfaced that Aoki Lee Simmons subtly addressed her sugar-swirlin’ split from Vittorio Assaff. The 21-year-old whose mom was reportedly “concerned” about her May-September romance, told her followers that she was feeling “depresso espresso.”

US Weekly reports that the Harvard grad posted an Instagram story expressing her feelings on Tuesday.

“I’m depresso espresso but I did indeed have to share I found where all my packages had been going too?” she captioned a picture of her appearing to be sitting on a pile of garbage bags.

She did not elaborate and deleted the post shortly after.

The post came hours after news broke that she and the Serafina Restaurant Group founder, 65, ended their brief relationship after spending time together in St. Barts. As previously reported a source told Page Six that their romance was “100% done” and said they’re “absolutely not dating.”

After the outlet posted the pictures of the pair kissing on the beach, the source added that Aoki said, “Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him.”

Kimora Lee Simmons Was Reportedly “Concerned” About Her Daughter Dating The 65-year-old

The latest news about Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaff comes amid a PEOPLE report that the model’s mom was worried about her daughter dating someone 44 years her senior.

“Kimora was concerned to see her daughter in that kind of relationship due to what she herself went through,” a source told the publication referring to the Baby Phat founder reportedly dating Russell Simmons when she was 17 and he was 35.

The pair married in 1998 and split up in 2006 before Kimora ultimately filed for divorce in 2008.

On Tuesday morning, Kimora posted an Instagram story that may have been a supportive message to her daughter.

“5:45 a.m. Rise and shine,” she wrote according to US Weekly. “Hold your head high even if you don’t feel like it! You got this! I love you!”

