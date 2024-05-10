Bossip Video

In messy reality show debut news…

Former Love & Marriage: Huntsville producer turned cast member, Sunni Minx is starting her time on the Carlos King show with a bang, saying she doesn’t owe any “loyalty” to her now co-star/ former friend(???), Destiny Payton.

Fans are collectively raising their eyebrows at Minx, who believes she did nothing wrong when she began dating and eventually married Payton’s ex-boyfriend, Moses.

On May 9, a brief clip from a forthcoming episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville was shared in which Minx could be seen fiercely defending her marriage to Moses.

During a conversation on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast, Minx claimed that she attempted to inform Destiny about her relationship with Moses by sending a text when things started to get “serious.” However, according to the former #LAMH producer, Destiny never reached out to discuss the situation via phone. All of the conversation was allegedly carried out through text.

“I reached out to her. And I told her, ‘We need to have a conversation.’ I said, ‘Call me.’ She texted me back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ I said, ‘Well, I asked you to call me because I wanted to talk to her woman to woman.’ I reached out to her and told her, ‘I’m dating Moses. And it’s getting serious.’ She didn’t respond….and she didn’t answer when I called her.”

Doubling down on her innocence, Minx told King, Melody Holt and the audience that she didn’t owe any loyalty to Destiny as they were never close friends.

“I don’t owe you any loyalty. We don’t have no skin in the game. You’re not my friend. I owe myself loyalty. At the end of the day, I didn’t steal nobody’s husband. I didn’t break up no home.”

The audience and King let out a collective gasp of shock when Minx added;

“We’re married. And that’s what it is. And if you don’t like it, oh, well, and let’s be clear, even when I started dating Moses, he had several women he was already dating. You were the side chick from day one. So when were you even the main chick?”

How did Sunni Minx and Moses meet?

During an interview on 100.3 The Beat on April 27, Minx and Moses went into detail about how their romance flourished into marriage.

Minx began working as a producer on Love & Marriage: Huntsville in 2022. She met Moses in passing through Destiny while writing and working on the show, but she maintained that there was no “kiki’ing” between her and Moses at the time.

A year later in 2023, when she stopped working on the series, she began running into Moses randomly around St. Louis, as they are both natives of the Mound City. Eventually, Moses pursued her.

“He was coming after me,” she chuckled.

Minx Says She Didn’t Break The Girl Code

When asked if she felt as if she broke “girl code” by dating and marrying Moses, Minx said she wasn’t in the wrong, as she and Destiny were never friends, but work associates on the show.

“I was just getting to know her in terms of that. And I was really doing my job. I was a good producer. You know, they all liked me because I was easy to talk to. They felt like they were talking to one of their home girls,” she explained. “So, I think for her, the line got blurred because it’s like my job is to make you tell me stuff.”

Minx only met Moses once during her time producing on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Prior to that, she said she wasn’t aware that Destiny was dating her now husband.

“She didn’t really talk about him like that. Because he never even really showed up for her on camera. So he was like a mystery man to everybody, even me, the audience. So it wasn’t like he was heavily there. I seen this man one time in person in a year. And so he was just a conversation. “

Yikes! All of this will play out in the forthcoming episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Tune in Saturday at 8|7c for a new episode of #LAMH!