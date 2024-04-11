Bossip Video

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that Love & Marriage: Huntsville will SOON return and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the all-new season that includes TWO new couples and a cast member’s comeback amid an allegation that a #LAMH producer snatched up her ex.

BOSSIP can exclusively report that the hit series will premiere its fifth season on Saturday, May 4 at 8/7c. Once again, the series follows a lively group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and strong opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama. We can also confirm that the full cast is returning. Season five of Love & Marriage Huntsville will feature Melody Rodgers, her ex-husband Martell Holt, Maurice and Kimmi Scott, Marsau and LaTisha “Tisha” Scott, Stormi Steele and Courtney Beasley, and Chris and Nell Fletcher. They wont’ be alone however, they’ll be joined by #LAMH returning cast member Destiny Payton who’s making her highly anticipated return to the series…

as well as TWO new couples with surprising connections to the group.

Love & Marriage Huntsville Season Five Will Feature Destiny Confronting Her Ex & The Former #LAMH Producer Who Married Him

A press release reports that season five of Love & Marriage: Huntsville will uncover many secrets including legal troubles for Martell, and Destiny going toe to toe with her ex-boyfriend who married a former #LAMH producer. A synopsis for the new season reads; Martell faces legal troubles. Stormi and Courtney discover an unexpected love triangle as they reconnect with old friends. Destiny returns with a splash to confront her ex-boyfriend, who is now married to a former producer of the show. Meanwhile, LaTisha and Marsau struggle with the pros and cons of working with family on Maurice and Kimmi’s new investment property. Also, Melody takes the ladies away to a tropical isle to work on their friendships where everyone’s past comes to a head.

#LAMH Will Return After Love & Marriage D.C.’s Finale