OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that Love & Marriage: Huntsville will SOON return and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the all-new season that includes TWO new couples and a cast member’s comeback amid an allegation that a #LAMH producer snatched up her ex.
BOSSIP can exclusively report that the hit series will premiere its fifth season on Saturday, May 4 at 8/7c.
Once again, the series follows a lively group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and strong opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama.
We can also confirm that the full cast is returning.
Season five of Love & Marriage Huntsville will feature Melody Rodgers,
her ex-husband Martell Holt,
Maurice and Kimmi Scott,
Marsau and LaTisha “Tisha” Scott,
Stormi Steele and Courtney Beasley,
and Chris and Nell Fletcher.
They wont’ be alone however, they’ll be joined by #LAMH returning cast member Destiny Payton who’s making her highly anticipated return to the series…
as well as TWO new couples with surprising connections to the group.
Love & Marriage Huntsville Season Five Will Feature Destiny Confronting Her Ex & The Former #LAMH Producer Who Married Him
A press release reports that season five of Love & Marriage: Huntsville will uncover many secrets including legal troubles for Martell, and Destiny going toe to toe with her ex-boyfriend who married a former #LAMH producer.
A synopsis for the new season reads;
Martell faces legal troubles. Stormi and Courtney discover an unexpected love triangle as they reconnect with old friends. Destiny returns with a splash to confront her ex-boyfriend, who is now married to a former producer of the show. Meanwhile, LaTisha and Marsau struggle with the pros and cons of working with family on Maurice and Kimmi’s new investment property. Also, Melody takes the ladies away to a tropical isle to work on their friendships where everyone’s past comes to a head.
#LAMH Will Return After Love & Marriage D.C.’s Finale
Before the Huntsville crew returns to television, Love & Marriage: D.C. will close out its current season that’s airing new episodes on Saturday nights throughout April.
The season finale is set to air on April 13 at 8/7c immediately followed by Part One of the Reunion at 9/8c hosted by executive producer Carlos King.
The Reunion episode Part Two will air on Saturday, April 20 and Part Three will air on Saturday, April 27 at 8/7c.
In case you haven’t tuned in, Love & Marriage: D.C. follows three African-American couples in the nation’s capital; Jamie and Erana Tyler, Ashley Silva and on-air personality DJ Quicksilva, and Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who first met on OWN’s Ready to Love in 2021.
The group of friends has been having an explosive season amid fractured friendships, jealousy claims, and allegations of “sassy man” behavior.
Kingdom Reign Entertainment produces the Love & Marriage franchise, with ITV America also serving as producer on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. King is the executive producer for both series.
ABOUT OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.