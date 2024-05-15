Bossip Video

We’re only 43 days away from the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure which comes to life in Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom on June 28th!

The long-awaited announcement came during American Idol‘s “Disney Night” where Mama Odie herself, Jenifer Lewis, performed a rousing rendition of “Dig A Little Deeper” before Ryan Seacrest revealed the attraction’s opening date on live TV.

Check out the big reveal video below:

In a truly magical moment, Princess Tiana and Louis the Alligator celebrated the reveal in New Orleans with some festive friends, including 5-time Grammy-winner PJ Morton who directed the famous New Orleans-based St. Augustine High School band.

Other special guests at the big easy bash were members of New Orleans’ Dooky Chase Restaurant family whose iconic matriarch Leah Chase was an inspiration for Princess Tiana.

Prior to the big celebration, the Chase family were among the first to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure before it opens this summer.

While there, Stella Chase Reese was presented with a special Tiana’s Bayou Adventure hard hat and named an honorary Imagineer.

Along the way, Tiana fans were treated to unforgettable BTS moments including Jenifer Lewis seeing the Animatronic version of Mama Odie for the first time.

They’ll also be happy to know that the collections for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and The Princess and the Frog-inspired merchandise will be located at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom starting June 28th.

And, shortly after the attraction debuts, the merchandise will hop on over to Critter Co-Op in Frontierland.

Once you’re done buying up merch, you can enjoy Tiana’s Famous Beignets drizzled with honey and powdered sugar at Golden Oak Outpost and The Friar’s Nook for a limited time only.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou’s Adventure this summer? Because we definitely are!