Bossip Video

Another day, another Black person violently attacked by police with no real criminal consequences, only cash to assuage their pain and anguish.

The Denver Post reports that Dalvin Gadson was driving his car in October 2022 when he was pulled over for driving too slow and not having license plates on his vehicle. Publicly released body camera video showing officers punching the 29-year-old while trying to pull him out of the car. Ultimately, Gadson was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, and DUI. However, El Paso County district attorney’s office decided to drop all those charges but none of the three white officers were criminally charged following an internal investigation.

Related Stories F12: Department Of Justice Finally Investigates Colorado Police Brutality Against Homeless Black Veteran

According to a new CBS News report, the Colorado Springs city officials have agreed to pay Gadson a $2.1 million settlement.

Play

NewsOne reports that the Colorado Springs City Council released a statement about their 7-1 decision to issue the 7-figure settlement

“…this kind of violence is unacceptable whether it happens in Camden County Georgia or Colorado Springs.” They said it “should stand as a warning to all those who think their badges entitle them to brutalize the men and women they’ve sworn to protect and serve.” “You are not above the law and if your own department refuses to hold you accountable, we will,” they wrote.

Cash is great. Criminal cops in jail cells is even better.