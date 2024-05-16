Marilyn Mosby has been set upon by the very criminal justice system that she upheld for years as the State’s Attorney for the city of Baltimore from 2015-2023. BOSSIP previously reported on Mosby’s indictments for mortgage fraud and perjury and now it appears that she is being railroaded. The government is suggesting that she spend a ridiculous, overly aggressive, agenda-scented 20 months in prison for her “crimes.”
According to new reporting by WBAL, Mosby’s legal team has filed an official request to the judge seeking a probation sentence instead of prison time. Recently, Mosby appeared on MSNBC’s Politics Nation with Rev. Al Sharpton to talk about her case and why she feels like she’s being prosecuted for holding the police officers involved in Freddie Gray’s death to account.
Angela Rye has also been adamant about her defense of Mosby and the ways in which prosecutors have acted with egregious zeal in their indictment. Rye’s Native Land Podcast cohosts Tiffany D. Cross and Andrew Gillum have also lent their voices to support Mosby against this violent use of the criminal courts.
On May 7, 2024, the NAACP penned a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that he pardon Mosby for her convictions. The document was signed by 14 different civil rights organizations who are all aligned in their mission to prevent the powers that be from putting Mosby behind bars. Here’s a portion of what NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson had to say:
“We’ve watched, decade after decade, as Black Americans have faced wrongful prosecution at the hands of those who seek to promote injustice. The only thing Marilyn Mosby is guilty of is the desire to provide her family with a better life. The sad reality is, as Black women take their rightful places in positions of power, dark forces seek to tear down both their progress, and that of our community. The NAACP refuses to stand idly by as injustice takes the wheel, driving us down a path of further disparity. We are proud to stand alongside our partners in calling on President Biden and the Department of Justice to reemphasize their commitment to racial equity by pardoning Attorney Mosby. Enough is enough. It’s time to stand with Black women.”
We will continue to keep you abreast of this case.
