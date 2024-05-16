It looks like Cardi B will be releasing an album this year, after all!

The rapper made headlines earlier this week after celebrating her initiation into Spotify’s Billions Club, commemorating four of her songs hitting one billion streams each.

After posting about the accomplishment, fans took to X to joke about being skeptical of her sophomore album actually releasing, assuming her songs still doing well on steaming platforms gives her no incentive to drop more music.

In response to the backlash, Cardi fought back in a series of now-deleted tweets, eventually telling her followers that her album wouldn’t be dropping this year, after all.

“This is a big accomplishment for me, and of course here comes Bardigang complaining like Deum I can’t celebrate s**t,” she wrote. “Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing.”

Very shortly after, Cardi deleted the post, and it seems like her team came to intervene. On Thursday, May 16, her rep confirmed to Rolling Stone that an album in 2024 is still the plan.

Cardi spoke about the upcoming album more in-depth with the publication, opening up about the versatility she wants to achieve on the project to reflect her real life.

“I’m a different person every single day,” she explained. “When I’m in a good mood and I’m with my friends, [I’m] like, ‘Damn, I want my s**t to be played in this club.’ But then I might be mad with my man, so it’s like now I want to do this song. But then I want to do a pop record. I want to do my sing-y s**t.”

She also opened up about how it feels to have people online criticizing her work ethic, admitting she cried after seeing a girl on TikTok say, “She has got to give it up. She’s better off being an influencer. You was cosplaying being a rapper.”

In response to fans who think she doesn’t release music because she doesn’t care, Cardi insists: “And it’s like, I take my music so f***ing seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out. Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every f***ing word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out.” “When you give so much and somebody just drags it down, like you’re just playing with your p***y all day, just watching Netflix all f****g day long, it’s very hurtful,” she concluded.

The rapper also spoke about her political views with Rolling Stone, revealing that she won’t be voting at all in the upcoming presidential election.