It looks like Cardi B’s highly-anticipated sophomore album has been pushed back once again.

It’s been a whopping six years since the former reality star dropped her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy and apparently, fans will have to wait a little longer for her follow-up..

In the years since Bardi Gang has been held over with sporadic singles and features including “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla.

Finally, in March 2024, Cardi confirmed during an interview with Complex’s Speedy Mormon that her second album would be coming this year.

Sadly, it looks like that announcement has already been retracted after the Bronx native got into it with fans on X this week.

It all started when one fan posted a tweet on Tuesday joking about Cardi’s past promises of her album over the years, writing, “‘I’m so excited to put out new music.’ ‘I can’t wait to drop my album.’ ‘Wait until I drop this song.’ ‘Album coming soon.’”

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the “Be Careful” rapper proceeded to go back and forth with her followers over her delayed music. In screenshots obtained by Complex, Cardi complained about her “pu**y a** fanbase” “always a complain and crying” when her album is something that “means a lot” to her.

The same fan from the initial tweet went on to say, “See, your problem is that you want to create a cult, and I’m just too real for that.

In response, Cardi insisted, “No the problem is that you was even complaining when I was dropping music as well always got some shit to say wit your 3 neck rolls.” When another fan criticized the public for being negative, the rapper added, “That’s my thing like okay I get it talk your s**t but this is a big accomplishment for me and of course here comes Bardigang complaining like Deum I can’t celebrate s**t !”

This came after Cardi celebrated joining Spotify’s Billions Club, reserved for artists whose songs have crossed over one billion streams.

In response to all of the back and forth, Complex reports that one fan tweeted:

“It’s time for her to pull back from social media platforms. Her engagement w/ fans is unappreciated. Transparency backfires because of her fans weirdo entitlement. Cardi doesn’t have to interact with them, she chooses to and it’s never good enough for them”

That’s when Cardi revealed that she’s actually not dropping her album this year, instead wanting to relax and enjoy her summer without stressing about putting the project out.

“Exactly and I tell myself this all the time ..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the a**,” she tweeted. “Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

When another fan insisted, “we kinda already knew that babe,” Cardi doubled down, writing, “Good well now I’m confirming !!”

There’s still quite a bit of 2024 left for the rapper to change her mind, but as of now, it looks like releasing her sophomore album is the least of her worries.