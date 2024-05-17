Bossip Video

Draya Michele is officially a mother of three!

The model took to Instagram on Friday, May 17 to reveal that her first child with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green arrived almost a week ago on Mother’s Day.

Draya announced the news by posting a set of two photos on her Instagram page, the first being multiple bouquets of flowers filling her home. The next slide features the first public photo of her baby girl but only features the newborn’s feet being held by Michele.

In her caption, she opened up about how Mother’s Day has been a tough day for her ever since her father passed away a few years ago. Now, welcoming her little girl on the same day has made new memories for Draya, expressing how thankful she is to now associate this date with something much more positive.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away,” she began in her caption. “Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different.” Michele continued, “My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. ðŸ©¶ Love + Light everyone.”

Draya Michele announced that she was pregnant with her third child back in March. While she didn’t name a father, it didn’t take long for NBA star Kyle Kuzma to confirm Green’s involvement, commenting on her announcement and congratulating both her and Jalen.

Though Green has yet to comment on his newborn, the pair was finally spotted together in April when they celebrated their baby shower with family and friends. According to reports from TMZ Sports, Green fathered another child in February, but the mother, Myah Iakopo, reportedly has no hard feelings for Draya.

Michele has two sons from previous relationships. She has a son, Kniko, 21, with Kniko Howard Sr.

and another son, Jru, 7, with Orlando Scandrick.