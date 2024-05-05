Bossip Video

Draya Michele announced her pregnancy with Jalen Green in March 2024, but it looks like Green fathered a daughter with someone else a month before the announcement. However, Draya and the mother are on good terms with one another.

According to TMZ Sports, Green was already a dad to a beautiful baby girl before Draya announced her pregnancy. Despite reports, the 23-year-old mother, Myah Iakopo, has no hard feelings for Draya even though she is now expecting a baby with Green. TMZ Sports also reported that the baby girl, Peace, was born on February 12, 2024.

Although Green fathered a daughter with her, Iakopo was never in a relationship with the Houston Rockets player. The two have known each other for a while but remain friends and are happy to co-parent with each other.

While Draya is in a relationship with the NBA player, reports state that she knows about Peace but has not formally formed a relationship with Iakopo. However, they have no bad blood, and Iakopo is more concerned about Green’s presence in Peace’s life.

According to BET, Draya is expected to give birth soon, in May 2024. Once she does, Green will have two baby girls. Hopefully, the three parents will be able to get together so the half-sisters can have a relationship.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Draya came under fire for her relationship with Green. Draya, 39, is nearly 20 years older than Green, who is 22. Adding fuel to the fire, the soon-to-be mother of three has a son who is only one year younger than the basketball player. Draya took the criticism in stride and doubled down on the strength of her and Green’s relationship.