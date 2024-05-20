Rideshare crime gets wilder and wilder but this one has to be near the top of the “WTF?!” list.
According to a new report by WSB-TV, a now-former Atlanta Police Department officer named Koby Minor readily admitted to shooting his Lyft driver in the head when he became suspicious of a phone call that the driver was taking.
Reginald Folks picked up Minor from another APD officer’s home and was on the phone speaking in another language. Minor told police that he attempted to get out of the car at a red light but the door would not open. Inexplicably, Minor also told police that he was unsure of Folks’ sexuality but when the driver reached toward the back seat of the vehicle, Minor fatally shot him three times, once in the head.
A woman who witnessed Minor calling for help also spoke to police and told them the second craziest part of this story…
The witness told police that Minor told her his driver “is in a gay fraternity and was trying to recruit” him into it and he believed he was being kidnapped.
The WSB-TV report also made note that Minor was on unpaid leave from his duties after he was arrested in December 2023 while in possession of 20 Xanax pills following a car crash.
As a result of the shooting, Minor was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Seriously, W T F?!
NBC News did a follow-up report on the incident and spoke with Folks’ family who want justice for the indie wrestler.
“He’s very popular, a lot of friends but the thing about it is, he really had a thing about respect and didn’t get in other people’s business,” said Folks’ grieving mom.
