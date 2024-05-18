Bossip Video

Just in time for summer, Coi Leray and Foot Locker are dropping their latest women’s campaign with help from Adidas.

Summer is right around the corner and if you haven’t started getting your summer wardrobe together, don’t fret because Foot Locker has your back. The shoe retailer has enlisted Coi Leray for a year-long brand ambassador partnership. Coi will act as the retailer’s “resident style expert” and she promises not to disappoint. The press release reports that the partnership will run alongside her upcoming EP and tour while showcasing head-turning looks available directly in stores.

Hello Beautiful reports that “Start With Sneakers” is Foot Locker’s mission to offer a variety of looks for ladies regardless of their styles of choice. Coi will hand curate a selection of Adidas classics kicks and looks across a variety of styles. You can also expect in-person events, reinvented store concepts, and elevated shopping experiences for women.

You can watch the first spot for Foot Locker’s”Resident Style Expert” partnership with Coi Leray below.