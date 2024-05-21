Bossip Video

This story is as sad as it is infuriating.

A 20-year-old Denver, Colorado man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for an arson that claimed the lives of five members of a Senegalese family back in 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, then-16-year-old Kevin Bui alongside then-16-year-old Gavin Seymour, and then-14-year-old Dillon Siebert conspired together to find what Bui believed was his stolen iPhone. After using the “Find My iPhone” app Bui and his brood of bloodthirsty bandits misinterpreted the coordinates and spent the next several weeks planning their “revenge.”

On the night in question, Bui, Seymour, and Siebert broke into the home and soaked the property with gasoline before setting a fire and leaving eight people trapped inside. Three people were forced to jump out of a second-floor window to save their lives. Five others; Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, 23, their 21-month-old daughter, Khadija, Diol’s sister Hassan, and her six-month-old daughter Hawa were all found burned to death, huddled together near the home’s entrance.

How did these then-boys get caught? Police had absolutely no evidence to track down potential suspects until they obtained an order for Google to turn over all information about anyone who searched for the home’s address within two weeks of the fire. With that, investigators were able to use cell phone location data to place the three teens at the scene. All three were arrested in January 2021.

When all was said and done, Siebert was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Seymour pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Amadou Beye, the widowed husband of Hassan and father of Hawa spoke directly to Bui during the hearing.

“I hope when you die you will die slow and hard,” he told him according to CBS Colorado. “And you will die young. And when you die, I hope you will feel all the pain they did feel when they were dying. And you will feel all the pain that we feel right now.”

If we keepin’ it a buck, we hope the same.