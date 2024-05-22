Bossip Video

Metro Boomin honors his late Mother’s legacy by making $100k donations to five women-focused St. Louis Non-Profits.

Super producer Metro Boomin is taking a small break from hip-hop beef and producing for a significant reason. Metro spent time honoring his late mother Leslie Joanne Wayne’s legacy after losing her to domestic violence in 2022. According to a press release, the producer visited their hometown of St. Louis to give back to women-focused initiates in the area.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” said Metro. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

In partnership with Rung for Women and Amazon Access Young Metro donated $100,000 to five women-centered nonprofits in the area. The Five organizations included Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, The Haven of Grace, The Little Bit Foundation, and Parents As Teachers. Each organization took home a $20,000 grant that will help make life easier especially with debt.

“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Leslie Gill, President of Rung. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”

Also, he took over the St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium to host ‘Metro Boomin Night’. Of course, the producer threw out the first pitch for the home team and Brought 45 kids from Sankofa House along with him. Not only did Metro impact Mother’s but he also provided a great night for kids in the area.

You can watch a recap of Metro’s time in St. Louis below.