21 Savage took a break from touring and broke his silence on Metro Boomin and Drake’s beef.
While Kendrick Lamar duked it out the past month, much of hip-hop has been silent when it comes to Drake.
Despite the silence, he held his own amid Metro Boomin enlisting A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Future, Kendrick Lamar and others in his diabolical plan to “eliminate” the Canadian emcee.
As the smoke clears, Kendrick Lamar seems to be the only one who got some good licks in.
Now, according to Complex, 21 Savage is breaking his silence on the matter and telling fans that he hopes his “brothers” will be good in the end.
“Don’t keep coming on to my motherf**king Live talking about no motherf**king beef,” 21 Savage said on IG Live. “Metro my brother and Drake my brother. Those n***as going to figure that sh*t out eventually,” said the ATL rapper.
21 Savage also shared more thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and there’s speculation that he was addressing people ganging up on Drake.
As previously reported, the Drake vs. Kendrick beef is officially over according to TDE CEO Top Dawg, and most recently, Drake promised that “summer vibes” are on the way.
It was a great month for hip-hop, but now it’s back to regularly scheduled programming.
