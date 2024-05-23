Bossip Video

Samsung’s Art Store is delivering on a huge request from Frame TV users and bringing works of Basquiat into living rooms.

Technology is always a beautiful thing and if you’re an early adopter most of what people mention to you is unimpressive. When it comes to in-home gadgets, however, Samsung is always at the forefront of technology. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to own a 9-series TV you’ve probably asked how will the brand top that, and now Samsung is answering with a new update to its The Frame television line.

According to a press release, Samsung’s Frame TV allows users to transform any space with over 2,500 pieces of digital art, including “works from the most renowned artists, museums and industry tastemakers.”

Now in partnership with Artestar and The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, the iconic artist’s work has been officially released for digital display, and is available for display in the homes of consumers. This was no easy task to accomplish but somehow Samsung was able to get it done.

“The ability to bring Basquiat’s iconic artwork directly into your home with the Samsung Art Store is an exciting opportunity for global audiences to experience his work in a new and powerful way,” said David Stark, Founder and President of Artestar, the international brand licensing and consulting agency representing the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. “Basquiat’s work continues to spark important conversations and encourages us to look at our worlds differently. This partnership on The Frame’s digital canvas allows his pieces to be experienced in anyone’s home, helping to share his work and honor his legacy.”

The press release adds that the collection features unique pieces from throughout Basquiat’s career including Bird on Money (1982), a stunning tribute to Charlie Parker, A Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump (1982), King Zulu (1986), and a dual portrait with Andy Warhol, Dos Cabezas (1982), “which like many of his works pulls inspiration from his Puerto Rican heritage.”

If you have access to the Samsung Art Store you’ll find works from 1982-1986. The works were specifically curated for Samsung’s Frame TV and adapted for 16×9 format. This makes it the perfect piece to display while entertaining at your house this summer.

You can take a preview of the partnership below.