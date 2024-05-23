Bossip Video

30 years after cementing Axel Foley in the Movie Cop Hall of Fame, Eddie Murphy is BACK on the beat as the iconic detective who teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy after his daughter (Taylour Paige) is threatened.

The long-awaited fourquel comes a few years after Murphy reprised his role as Prince Hakeem in Prime Video streaming smash Coming 2 America which paved the way for the comedy legend to return to his beloved franchises.

“Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything,” said legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

Directed by Mark Molloy, Netflix’s biggest summer streaming event also stars Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon.

“Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising,” said Molloy. “For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”

Like everyone who grew up watching Eddie Murphy classics, Malloy was a fan before getting the dream opportunity to direct Murphy in the film.

“I remember as a kid in Australia, watching [Beverly Hills Cop] for the first time,” revealed Molloy. “I had an Axel Foley poster up on my bedroom wall just like everyone else, even in Australia.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres July 3 on Netflix.