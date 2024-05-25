Bossip Video

From Prosecution to Probation: Marilyn Mosby’s Legal Twist

In a dramatic turn of events, a federal judge has sentenced Marilyn Mosby, former Baltimore State’s Attorney, to time served and 12 months of home confinement.

This sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, marks a significant deviation from the 20-month prison term originally sought by federal prosecutors

Convictions and Consequences

Despite earning a gross salary of $247,955.58 at the time, Mosby falsely claimed financial hardship. In February, Mosby was found guilty of making a false mortgage application to purchase a Florida condo.

Prosecutors demonstrated that she falsely claimed she received a $5,000 gift from her husband to secure a lower interest rate. Instead, they had the funds transferred back and forth between Mosby and her husband.

Additional Penalties and Public Reaction

In addition to her sentence, the court ordered Mosby forfeit 90% of her interests in the Longboat Key, Florida condo linked to her mortgage fraud conviction. The government has authorization to seize the property, with Mosby potentially receiving up to $47,600 plus 10% of the home’s appreciation value once sold.

As they left, chants of “Justice for Marilyn” echoed, highlighting the community’s support.

Expressing her gratitude, Mosby told the crowd, “This is not over. But God was here today and I know he’s with me, he touched the heart of this judge and has allowed me to go home to my babies.”

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland issued a statement post-sentencing, stating, “As always, we respect the judgment of the court.”

Backstory: Mosby’s Murky Legal Waters

Additional coverage shows that the government had initially recommended a 20-month prison sentence, but Mosby’s legal team fought for probation instead of incarceration.

Mosby has claimed that her prosecution is politically motivated, stemming from her efforts to hold law enforcement accountable.

NAACP’s Bold Move

NAACP President Derrick Johnson stated, “We’ve watched, decade after decade, as Black Americans have faced wrongful prosecution at the hands of those who seek to promote injustice. The only thing Marilyn Mosby is guilty of is the desire to provide her family with a better life.” Johnson continued, emphasizing the broader implications of Mosby’s case: “As Black women take their rightful places in positions of power, dark forces seek to tear down both their progress, and that of our community. The NAACP refuses to stand idly by as injustice takes the wheel. We are proud to stand alongside our partners in calling on President Biden and the Department of Justice to reemphasize their commitment to racial equity by pardoning Attorney Mosby. Enough is enough. It’s time to stand with Black women.”

Marilyn Mosby Moving Forward

Mosby can now return home to her family. What a turn of events for a prosecutor once at the forefront of a high-profile legal battle! Her legal team and supporters continue to argue that her prosecution was politically motivated.

This case is still developing. BOSSIP remains steadfast to providing updates. Mosby’s story remains an example of challenges faced by Black women in positions of power within the complex American legal system.