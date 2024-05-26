Bossip Video

Sha’Carri Richardson has no plans to slow down for her haters to catch up.

On Saturday, Richardson clinched the women’s 100-meter dash in 10.83 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic, USA Today reports.

“I’m excited, I’m eager going into the rest of this season, I’m growing, developing and just getting ready to make that USA Team,” she said after her victory.

In her triumph, the fastest woman in the world bested Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith as well as defending gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, who came in last place.

Richardson has returned to the track world and has yet to be anything less than excellent. Many expect her to breeze through Olympic trials next month to continue her dominance ahead of the Paris games. In terms of her personal growth, the track icon says she’s “continuing to grow & develop into a mature young lady, a mature athlete.”

Richardson has seemed to lock in since disappearing from the spotlight back in 2021. Her return in 2023 for the World Championship was punctuated by winning two gold medals and one bronze. She leveled up her legendary status by setting the world record in the 100m.

“I’ve created my own type of environment where I’m locked in on a day to day,” she says about her renewed outlook. “With my family and my friends, I’m in this bubble and I don’t have to worry about the outside stuff getting in. It’s easy to maintain that motivation and focus.”

When the world’s fastest woman takes to the blocks, she always blows a kiss to the sky before the gun sounds. This, she says, is her way of honoring “the belief that I have to have in myself first and the blessing I know I’ve been given to give back in the world, to be that vessel, to shine, to allow his glory and His love to reign through me.”

Now, that’s a word!