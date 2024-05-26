Bossip Video

Tamar Braxton, who is no stranger to reality TV, recently spoke about an offer she received to join the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Braxton candidly stated that she was not interested in the opportunity because “all money ain’t good money.”

The mother of one recently joined Carlos King on his podcast, Reality with the King. When asked about the opportunity to join the cast of Bravo’s hit show, Braxton revealed why she rejected the RHOA offer. She was adamant that being on the show was not in her best interest.

“It’s just no way I’m going to sit and get a wig put on and get my face beat to argue with a bunch of b***hes about nothing. I can’t do it. What does that do for me in my life? What’s the argument?” she stated on the live recording. Furthering her stance, Braxton added “What’s for me won’t miss me. It’s not worth my mental to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black beautiful women about nothing so ‘other people’ can think this is what we’re about.”

Braxton explained rejecting the RHOA offer, but she is not completely against being on reality TV again. Instead, the mother of one is focused on projects that are “feel good, funny, relatable, epic.”

However, Braxton did state she is a fan of the show, but she is concerned for the show as they only have Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore and seasoned cast members.

Check out Tamar Braxton’s full interview on Reality with the King below.