Tamar Braxton, who is no stranger to reality TV, recently spoke about an offer she received to join the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Braxton candidly stated that she was not interested in the opportunity because “all money ain’t good money.”
The mother of one recently joined Carlos King on his podcast, Reality with the King. When asked about the opportunity to join the cast of Bravo’s hit show, Braxton revealed why she rejected the RHOA offer. She was adamant that being on the show was not in her best interest.
“It’s just no way I’m going to sit and get a wig put on and get my face beat to argue with a bunch of b***hes about nothing. I can’t do it. What does that do for me in my life? What’s the argument?” she stated on the live recording.
Furthering her stance, Braxton added “What’s for me won’t miss me. It’s not worth my mental to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black beautiful women about nothing so ‘other people’ can think this is what we’re about.”
Braxton explained rejecting the RHOA offer, but she is not completely against being on reality TV again. Instead, the mother of one is focused on projects that are “feel good, funny, relatable, epic.”
However, Braxton did state she is a fan of the show, but she is concerned for the show as they only have Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore and seasoned cast members.
Check out Tamar Braxton’s full interview on Reality with the King below.
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.