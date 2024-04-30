Bossip Video

Porsha Williams is accusing Simon Guobadia of #RHOA retaliation by demanding contracts, storylines, footage, and communication with producers from the show.

Last week, Simon submitted evidence alleging that his ex threatened to “ruin his reputation” with “libelous” actions. He claimed she sent a threatening text on March 11, stating, “Listen I suggest you stop spreading lies about me. I am holding your truth but I won’t for long if you are going to continue to lie on.”

Now, the reality star claims Simon turned the tables by trying to “overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress” her with demands about Real Housewives of Atlanta that would ruin her career. According to RadarOnline, Porsha asked a judge to rule against his request to access information about filming the Bravo show. She claims her employment information has no bearing on the prenup.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Simon requested Porsha’s RHOA storyline details, texts and emails to producers, and copies of her hotel stays since January 2024. He is also “seeking access to any video and audio recordings” from their home since February 2024.

It seems like he’s doing more than digging up dirt from their breakup. He also requested all of her agreements and contracts since 2022 with True Entertainment, LLC, the company that produces #RHOA.

“The Subpoena broadly requests contracts, amendments, memos of understanding, financial documents, all communications, photographs, videos, recordings, tapings, footage or filming, none of which is relevant to do with divorce, or at least no basis has been shown thus far why such an invasive inquiry into would be appropriate or reasonable,” according to the filing.

Porsha Accuses Simon Of “Intimidating And Harassing Her Employer To “Threaten Her Reputation”

Porsha’s recent filing slammed this as a tactic “attempting to intimidate, harass, and threaten her reputation, career, and ability to earn income by intimidating and harassing her employer.”

She called Simon’s request an attempt to stall proceedings about their prenup, which she says was “drafted by his former counsel, and negotiated for months, almost a year prior to its execution,” in addition to fumbling her Bravo bag.

“The Subpoena for Deposition issued in this matter by Respondent to True Entertainment, LLC was not issued in good faith, and is yet another deliberate and desperate attempt by Respondent to undermine the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement, overexpand the case, and delay enforcement of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement and resolution of this matter as a whole,” the documents asserted.

Since Porsha accused the alleged “peach-chaser” of wasting time and money on this peach pettiness, she also requested that he cover the legal costs and attorney fees from fighting the motion.

At this rate, Simon and Porsha could take as long to settle this messy divorce as the 15 months they spent married. It’s a shame the relationship went down in flames because it seems like they each really met their match.

The fight for their prenup and shared mansion continues.