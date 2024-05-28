Bossip Video

Tamar Braxton wants to keep her relationship private, but her on-again, off-again partner doesn’t seem to be on the same page.

“I’ll be Colonel Sanders and give you some chicken to eat with my story… Keep poking the bear!” warned the disgruntled lawyer.

Last week, the singer and reality TV star sat down for a recorded live conversation from Carlos King’s “Reality with The King” tour.

During the interview, King asked a ton of questions about her engagement to Jeremy “JR” Robinson, also pointing out the fact that many fans accused Braxton of hiding her engagement ring.

“I’m not hiding anything,” Braxton fired back, according to PEOPLE. “The truth of the matter is JR and I decided we would keep our relationships completely private. No matter what the status is, we decided we would keep it private from everyone.”

She went on to say that she decided to keep her love life private after seeing Ashanti and Nelly rekindling their romance after all these years, insisting, “We don’t know nothing about it…And here they are living happily ever after with no drama and no interference.”

Tamar continued, “One day, I would love to have that life.”

Play

Despite her insistence on keeping things quiet, Robinson clearly wants a chance to speak his peace.

A few days after Braxton’s Carlos King interview, JR took to his Instagram Story with some cryptic messages seemingly aimed at both his fiancée and King. In particular, he seemingly took issue with King referring to him as “Colonel Sanders.”

“You’re in a relationship, you’re engaged,” said Carlos during the chat while Tamar said to the crowd; “Y’all do not like this man!” with a laugh.

Carlos went on to say;

“Let’s talk about Colonel Sanders, honey. When I look at him I sometimes crave a two-piece chicken.” “He do not look like that,” responded Tamar.

“Truth is – they are not ready for me to tell my side of the story,” the attorney began in his quickly-deleted posts, according to Ice Cream Convos. “I keep choosing grace. But, I can only be thrown under the bus and not defended for so much longer. I’ll be Colonel Sanders and give you some chicken to eat with my story… Keep poking the bear!”

Robinson continued,

“A man can only take so much. I always want to protect – even when we aren’t together, but stop allowing indirects to throw me under the bus. Your shade creates more uncertainty and your people thrive on stating what you never say. I’m too graceful and that’s coming to an end. Thanks CK.”

After alluding to the fact that he always wants to protect Tamar, JR went on with more harsh words for King.

“Apologies mean nothing when you come for my foundation,” he continued. “You know the truth but want to kiki – well, I guess the exclusive has to come out.Tired of protecting people and getting s- on. Their hoe phase was during my in love phase. Flowers and billboards don’t mean s- when you have had your heart broken.”

Whew!

Despite seemingly being ready to release receipts, Jeremy shared on Monday that he’s taking the high road.