Tamar Braxton is officially off the market, again. On Christmas Day the songstress excitedly told her followers that she was having a “merry” time after Jeremy JR Robinson asked her to marry him, again, just weeks after a reality star exposed the attorney’s alleged DMs.

“3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER,” Tamar 46, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, December 25. “Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered.”

She then went on to slam detractors and doubters of their love noting that it’s worth fighting for amid forgiveness.

“So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUDðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes. “I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles awayðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ“âœ¨….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas nowâ¤ï¸âœ¨,” she concluded.

Jeremy also shared the news on his Instagram via a series of photos of the diamond sparkler he gave the singer. The photos featured himself, Tamar, Tamar’s son Logan and two of the attorney’s five offspring.

“Merry Christmas from our family!” he wrote. “Love @tamarbraxton forever…”

Jeremy Robinson Proposed On Peacock’s Queens Court

The couple’s re-engagement comes three months after Robinson confirmed that he broke things off with Tamar. It also comes after Robinson proposed to Tamar during the finale of Queens Court that aired in March.

Tamar confirmed that the proposal came after just three weeks of dating.

“I thought that I just needed love. I didn’t,” Tamar said to Robinson on the show. “I needed a friend. And you’ve been that for me.” “I’m not only willing, I’m ready,” Robinson said before his proposal. “So much so that I don’t want to be your friend. I want to be your husband.”

Jeremy Robinson Was “Exposed” By Tommie Lee Amid Her Feud With Tamar

Last month controversy swirled amid former Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee, whom Robinson said he went on a date with to “hurt” Tamar, alleged that he made disparaging remarks about the singer and shared DMs allegedly from his account.

“You [Robinson] don’t want me to expose how you were saying that you kicked her out and she went back to her mother’s house,” said Tommie on Instagram Live.

The reality star also alleged that she had “one night” with the attorney at the Waldorf Astoria where he allegedly performed a sexual favor.

She also shared a recording supposedly from JR dragging his ex at the time.

“Between you and I, it’s been a week since I said I didn’t want to be with her. She’s been trying to get with me ever since. She’s been trying to get with me every f**king day,” the recording said.

Last month, Robinson took accountability for entertaining Tommie.

“As a man I stand on being accountable…I never should have gone out with that lady,” he wrote on his InstaStory. “I never should have had conversations with her. I regret all of it! I should have never done that to Tamar. She is an amazing woman. I did some dumb s— while I was single. I love her and I’m glad to have my woman back.”

He continued,

“This too shall pass and I’ll spend the rest of my life protecting my queen.”

Congrats to the happy couple!