More of Diddy’s alleged transgressions are coming to light due to an extensive investigation into his “history of violent and dangerous behavior.”

On Wednesday, Rolling Stone released a 6-month investigative report titled “Bad Boy For Life” featuring accounts gathered from Diddy’s former friends, acquaintances, employees, Bad Boy artists, and industry insiders who spoke about their experiences.

They alleged that the Bad Boy exec has a history of violent outbursts including once when he allegedly broke a chair over the head of Combs’ ex Kim Porter’s boyfriend, music executive Shakir Stewart.

Stewart and Porter dated in 2000 which insiders told Rolling Stone angered Diddy who dated Porter on and off from 1994 until 2007.

In the summer of 2000, Diddy, Porter, and Stewart were in Italy for L.A. Reid’s wedding when Diddy reportedly went to Stewart’s room after the ceremony and “broke a chair over the executive’s head.”

The account of the violent incident was corroborated by Shakir Stewart’s mother and close friends who said that Diddy threatened Stewart’s life.

“He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy,” Stewart’s mother, Portia, told Rolling Stone. “He had to have stitches and then [Combs] threatened him … ‘I’m going to kill you’ … That’s when I said you need to get out of this business. This man is crazy.”

Stewart died by suicide in 2008 and Porter died of lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Elsewhere in the investigative report, Rolling Stone reports that his alleged problematic dated back to college in Howard University. Although he left after his sophomore year, acquaintances told the publication that he “showed flashes of danger that would soon explode” during his time at the Washington, D.C. HBCU.

Diddy’s classmates alleged that he would tap on a classroom window to get his girlfriend to come outside with him. Once, they reported that when she was hesistant to come outside her dorm to meet him, he “beat her with a belt.”