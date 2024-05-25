Bossip Video

Who are you going to believe, the Bad Boy with two new assault lawsuits since the leaked video of Cassie’s 2016 beating or your “lying” eyes? It seems as though Diddy is conveniently copping Puffy pleas that the damning surveillance footage of him attacking the singer doesn’t tell the full story.

The reviled rapper said there was “no excuse” for his actions in the savage scene of him chasing, slamming, kicking, dragging, and throwing a glass vase at Cassie, but now he might be singing a new terrible tune, at least according to a source from Diddy’s Ciroc circle.

Diddy is reportedly “incensed” that the surveillance footage from the hotel hallway altercation went public. The NY Post reports the embattled icon “insists” that “there was an agenda” behind the release of the video he allegedly bought for $50,000 from the now-defunct Intercontinental Century City.

“He’s incensed, especially about the video,” an isnider claims to the publication. “He insists it doesn’t tell the full story about what happened. Not that he’s excusing it, but he says that it’s a selected video.”

Like most beloved figures accused of (and admitting to) causing heinous harm, Diddy reportedly asserts exposing that vicious violence is part of an “agenda” against him.

That’s a bold choice coming from someone who settled with Cassie just a day after she described the incident in her lawsuit. As BOSSIP previously reported, Diddy won’t even face criminal charges for the assault because the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the statute of limitations expired. As Cassie’s attorney suggested in her scathing response, Diddy’s apology saved face once he had nothing to lose from it.

Diddy Reportedly Blames An “Agenda” On The Release Of The Cassie Assault Footage, Claims Corroboration For His Ex’s Allegations Is “Just A Distraction”

Still, the NY Post’s unnamed source seemingly paints Diddy as a victim amid the mounting lawsuits and sex trafficking investigation. Somehow Cassie, whom the mogul never directly addressed or apologized to last week, is a “distraction” — a familiar favorite word of conspiracy theorists!

“It’s his position that there was an agenda in releasing the video when it was released. But ultimately, he knows that his big concern is the raids on his house; the Cassie video is just a distraction,” the source continued.

This position doesn’t sound that different from Diddy’s response after the fourth accuser sued him for gang rape and sex trafficking her as a minor. Except this time, the non-excuses stop short of saying his accusers (which include Cassie) were just “looking for a payday.”

If there was noteworthy “context” the public needed to know, what was Diddy’s “agenda” behind waiting six months after Cassie’s lawsuit to call foul?

As Diddy faces more lawsuits and allegations dating back to Kim Porter, it’s clear that the music mogul remains on the defense. Aside from the recent apology for the 2016 incident, Diddy has maintained his innocence.