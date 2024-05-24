Bossip Video

Following Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s quickly-settled lawsuit last year, more alleged victims continue to come forward against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Thursday, May 23, a sixth accuser filed a lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul, claiming Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her more than two decades ago.

According to reports from NBC News, April Lampros was a fashion student in New York City at the time of her claims, alleging that Diddy offered to mentor her and connect her with important people in the industry.

Now 51 years old, Lampros claims she met the Bad Boy founder in 1994 while studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology. In her lawsuit, she goes on to allege that Combs not only sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, but also made her take ecstasy and engage in sexual acts with his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

Years later, after she was no longer in contact with Diddy, Lampros says she learned that the rapper allegedly recorded them having sex without her knowledge, supposedly showing the footage to others.

Lampros claims Combs sexually assaulted her a total of four times, the first of which took place after they met at a bar in New York City in 1995. She alleges that Diddy pressured her to drink alcohol, eventually being guided to leave in a car with him while feeling “uneasy.”

The suit goes on to claim that Lampros passed out as Combs raped her, and for months afterward, he sent April all sorts of gifts in an effort to lure her back. Her lawsuit per NBC says that she eventually agreed to meet with Diddy to discuss business opportunities and that reconnection led to another alleged assault.

According to the lawsuit, Lampros ended her relationship with Combs by 1998. Years later, at the end of 2000, early 2001, April says she ran into Diddy at Rockefeller Center, where he told her that he missed her and “kept calling her” pleading to see her.

While Lampros says in the suit that he apologized for the past and claimed to be “a changed man,” it wasn’t long before he forced himself onto her and started to kiss her against her will. As stated in the suit, this was around the same time he was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which drove home the fact that he “hadn’t changed at all,” according to April.

Lampros is suing Diddy for allegations of battery, sexual assault, infliction of emotional distress, and gender-motivated violence.