Have you been watching The Big Cigar?
You know how we feel about Andre Holland — and let’s be honest — Apple TV+ is home of some of today’s best shows — and we’d definitely include The Big Cigar on that list!
The Big Cigar is based on the magazine article by Joshuah Bearman (who also serves as executive producer) about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the help of producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan — involving a fake movie production — that goes wrong every way it possibly can. And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly.
Here’s the episodic description for this week’s all-new episode:
A chaotic confrontation leads to a change of plans. Huey and Bobby’s differences come to light. Agent Clark pulls out all the stops.
We’ve got an exclusive clip from the all-new episode of The Big Cigar airing Friday, May 31 on Apple TV+ for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:
The Big Cigar is streaming now on AppleTV+
