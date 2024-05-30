Bossip Video

Voletta Wallace wants to “slap the daylights” out of Sean “Diddy” Combs and she’s not giving him one more chance. The late Notorious B.I.G’s mother told Rolling Stone that she “hopes” she runs into him so she can put five fingers to his face for assaulting Cassie Ventura.

The matriarch is the latest person to speak to the publication about Diddy’s alleged transgressions and she’s candidly commenting in the wake of that damning Cassie assault video and amid the mogul’s multiple allegations of sexual abuse and violence.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace told Rolling Stone. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

She continued and said she hoped she would run into him for a very specific reason.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she added. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Rolling Stone also asked Ms. Wallace to comment on allegations shared in their investigative report about Diddy’s actions over the years, including when he reportedly demanded to be put on their cover instead of Biggie after his death.

Bad Boy’s co-founding partner and president Kirk Burrowes told Rolling Stone that he advocated for the late rapper to get the cover, but Diddy was totally against it.

“I was telling Sean, ‘Let’s make it Biggie. You still have a chance [for a cover in the future],’” Burrowes recalled. “He’s like ‘No, he’s dead. I’m putting out [Combs’ debut album, No Way Out] in July. I need to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.’”

Voletta Wallace declined to comment on the anecdote, and the cover of Rolling Stone dubbing Diddy the “new King of Hip-Hop” lives on.

What do YOU think about Ms. Voletta Wallace saying she wants to slap Diddy? We see absolutely no issue.