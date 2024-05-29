Bossip Video

Three more women have come forward to speak about their sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs for the first time.

In an extensive new report by Rolling Stone, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Crystal McKinney and an anonymous “Jane Doe” spoke about their individual experiences with Combs.

Dickerson-Neal, who starred alongside Diddy in a music video in 1990, claims Combs invited her to dinner in 1991 before he “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly also allege she was the victim of “revenge porn” created and distributed by the Bad Boy founder.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Dickerson-Neal emphasized that filing a lawsuit isn’t “about money,” telling the outlet, “It’s about making sure the world sees that this man who rose to the level of an ‘icon’ is actually sick and has left so many victims in [the wake of his] unpunished disgusting behavior for years.”

McKinney also shared her experience with the outlet, claiming Diddy invited her to his studio in 2003 after meeting at a men’s Fashion Week event in New York City. She claims that after smoking a joint she believes was laced with a narcotic or some other drug, Combs allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

“I had a whole future [in modeling] mapped out that was stolen from me. Being sexually assaulted and having no recourse is so painful,” the model told Rolling Stone. “I felt like I was dying every day because I did not yet have the strength to come forward … I hope that by speaking out, I can help other survivors come forward and seek justice.”

The report also includes comments from a “Detroit-area Jane Doe,” who accused Combs of gang-raping her in 2003, when she was 17.

“It is important to remember that it is not just Combs, but also all of those who acted with him, stood silent, and actively covered up his behavior that must be held accountable,” she told Rolling Stone.

While Diddy’s attorney didn’t respond to the specific allegations in the report, he did provide a statement to the outlet.

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” attorney Jonathan Davis told Rolling Stone. “We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

This comes as federal investigators prepare to bring Combs’ accusers before a federal grand jury, according to reports from CNN’s Eli zabeth Wagmeister and Josh Campbell .

Sources informed the outlet that possible witnesses have been notified that they could be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City. This indicates that the U.S. Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs, which would mark a serious escalation in the government’s investigation against the disgraced music mogul.

According to one of CNN’s sources, investigators are being as thorough as possible to ensure that if there is an indictment, it’s “bulletproof.”