Donald Trump is a white supremacist. Those words rang from the thumbs of Jemele Hill in 2017 and caused an uproar in both conservative media and the executive offices at ESPN, her former employer. In reaction to the vitriol, Hill remarked that she was somewhat incredulous to the backlash because she felt that she was only saying what everybody already knew. What’s the big deal? Donald Trump has a long and sordid history of racist practices going back to 1973 when the Department of Justice sued him for racist housing practices in New York. Then there was the full page ad calling for the deaths of the falsely convicted Black teenagers who were then dubbed “Central Park 5.”

All that said, for those of you who need continued proof of this unassailable fact, here ya go.

According to a new op-ed written on SLATE by former producer of The Apprentice Bill Pruitt, the reports of Trump’s racist behaviors are not rumors or spiteful slander. Pruitt says he signed an NDA 20 years ago that kept him quiet, however, that NDA has now expired, and he’s ready to tell it all.

Here’s what he says happened when the producers were having a recorded conversation about which contestant Trump would fire from the show next.

“Why didn’t he just fire her?” Trump asks, referring to Omarosa. It’s a reasonable question. Given that this the first time we’ve ever been in this situation, none of this is something we expected,” wrote Pruitt. “That’s not his job,” Bienstock says to Trump. “That’s yours.” Trump’s head continues to bob. “I don’t think he knew he had the ability to do that,” Kepcher says. Trump winces again. “Yeah,” he says to no one in particular, “but, I mean, would America buy a n— winning?”

This is now the second person to confirm Trump’s use of the N-word. The first is one of the subjects of the above conversation, Omarosa Manigault.

If you’ll recall, BOSSIP reported on Manigault’s public accusation of the inflammatory word falling easily from Trump’s lips.

We don’t expect this to matter to the MAGA faithful who likely agree with Trump that we’re all just a bunch of ni**ers and more disappointingly, this won’t matter to the “Blacks for Trump” crowd either.