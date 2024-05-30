Bossip Video

Have you been watching Season Six of The Chi?

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from this week’s episode of The Chi. In the sneak peek, Tiff, Bianca and Alicia meet to discuss their new business venture. It’s interesting to see how this will work out since Tiff and Alicia don’t always see eye to eye.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Wow! Would you pay five thousand dollars for luxury kush?!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Emmett (JACOB LATIMORE) looks to a new partnership as a solution to all his problems. Victor (LUKE JAMES) is haunted by his past mistakes. Papa (SHAMON BROWN JR). makes a big decision with the help of Pastor Ezekiel (DANIEL J. WATTS). Devastating news sends Kiesha (BIRGUNDI BAKER) reeling.

Man — we hate to see Kiesha going through it STILL.

A new episode of The Chi streams at midnight! Will you be watching?