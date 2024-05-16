Tamron Hall has some very special guests on Thursday’s episode!
Thursday’s all-new episode of Tamron Hall features the cast of The Chi including LUKE JAMES, JACOB LATIMORE, CURTISS COOK and the newest cast member, Emmy® Award-winner LYNN WHITFIELD.
We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode that we thought was particularly timely because May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
In the clip, the cast connects with Tamron about the importance of prioritizing men’s mental health and how the stars relate to the topic off-screen.
Check out the clip below:
We love that Jacob was so open about sharing how working on this show has encouraged him to start his own therapy journey. Also, we didn’t get to hear her say much in this clip but we’re so excited to watch Lynn Whitfield on The Chi. We’re definitely tuning in to Tamron Hall to hear more of this conversation and see what Curtiss Cook and Lynn Whitfield have to add.
Check your local listings for tune-in information for Tamron Hall
The Chi Season Six is streaming now on Showtime.
