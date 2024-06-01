Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s concert in Atlanta left her and her fans disappointed it was postponed hours before she was set to take the stage. Unfortunately, it looks like fans missed out on a major surprise amidst the delayed concert.

Just hours before her May 31st concert, Megan Thee Stallion took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce postponing the concert until June 2nd. This came after a major water main in the city broke. The crisis caused many people to lose access to water—including the concert venue, State Farm Arena.

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing,” she tweeted.

Several hours before posting the statement, she tweeted that she had a big surprise in her store for her fans during the concert. It is still unclear what the announcement could be. She later expressed her disappointment in not being able to perform, but she and her team are following the Mayor of Atlanta’s orders. Megan Thee Stallion’s concert scheduled for June 1st is expected to proceed as planned.

The State Farm Arena also released a statement amid statements from MTS and The City of Atlanta.

“Due to today’s unfortunate water main breaks across the city, the Megan Thee Stallion show scheduled for tonight at State Farm Arena has been postponed to Sunday, June 2. Tickets purchased for tonight’s show will automatically be honored for Sunday,” the announcement said.

MTS continued to express her apologies as fans jokingly stated their disappointment. Atlanta Hotties wondered if she’d make an experience later on but seemingly chose to enjoy her day off.

Megan’s Legal Woes Continue While On Tour, Her Attorneys Slam Lawsuit From “Con Man” Photographer

If you recall, BOSSIP reported Megan Thee Stallion came under fire in April 2024 after a photographer sued her. The lawsuit made claims of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Specifically, he claimed MTS forced the complainant to watch her have sex with another woman in a car.

According to XXL Mag, in a recent update, the rapper’s lawyers, Alex Shapiro and Mari Henderson, claim the lawsuit is a “manipulation of the judicial system.”

“Plaintiff is a con artist who is manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist and bullhorn in a desperate attempt to boost his failed singing career while trying to tear down the successful career of Megan thee Stallion,” Henderson and Spiro wrote in their response to the complaint. “Throughout his tenure as an independently contracted photographer and videographer for Ms. Pete and her production companies…(Garcia) repeatedly falsified his invoices and overcharged Ms. Pete for services he never completed and sought reimbursements for money he never spent,” her lawyers said in a formal statement.

Her lawyers also claim the photographer only sued out of spite due to losing his job.

“Angry at the loss of this high-profile gig and his exile from the inner circles of stardom, (Garcia) filed a factually and legally frivolous complaint,” they stated.

BOSSIP will keep you updated as this case develops.