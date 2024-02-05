Bossip Video

Another day, another bit of Good News for a Houston hottie.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS”-teria inciting track “Hiss” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and the resplendent rattlesnake rhymer couldn’t be happier.

“Thank you thank you thank you !” wrote the rapper on social media. “Thank you GOD, Thank you MAMA HOLLY, Thank you to EVERYONEEEEE that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen!”

On Monday, Billboard reported that “Hiss” hit no. 1 on the Hot 100 after launching with 29.2 million first-week streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 104,000 downloads sold Jan. 26-Feb. 1.

The accolade means that Megan has made history by becoming only the third female rapper to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 with a solo song.

The only other two rappers to achieve that are Lauryn Hill and coincidentally, Nicki Minaj.

Obviously excited about the big news, Megan took to social media to celebrate with her Hotties.

“My first SOLO DEBUT # 1,” wrote Megan on Instagram. “We made so much HISSTORY with this one !”

She then went on to thank her producer LilJuMadeDaBeat and reminisced on their early days pre-fame.

“JU remember we used to sit at your living room table making beats! Now we got our first # 1 together!!! @liljumadedabeat I think me and @bankrollgotit met during an intense game of paper rock scissors at a party in 2021 and we’ve been locked in ever since ðŸ˜‚ Thank you to everyone that ran it up !!!”

She continued,

“Im so thankful, so grateful, so appreciative !!! Hotties we got THEE ALBUM AND THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR NEXT ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ Lets stay focused and stay positive and keep going up !!! Ps. YES IM ABOUT TO START PLANNING THEE HOTTIE PARTY LETS GET THE HENNESSYYYYðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚”

On Twitter, Megan shared a shorter but equally as excited message thanking her late mother Mama Holly, and fans who supported “Hiss.”

Congratulations, Megan!!!!

What do YOU think about “Hiss” hitting number one?