Anyone tapped into the political scene or even scrolling on social media couldn’t miss Donald Trump’s historic conviction. We knew he was a felon, but not even a guilty verdict for lying can get this man to tell the truth.

According to Politico, he responded in a bizarre, rambling 33-minute monologue from Trump Tower on Friday, May 31. Donald Trump’s speech continued his legacy of misinformation and racist dog whistles following his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

This speech was a masterclass in deception, with Trump targeting President Biden, the justice system, and entire communities with his baseless claims.

The Trial Was “Rigged”? C’mon, Now…

This man is a convicted felon. Nonetheless, in his usual fashion, Trump painted himself as the ultimate victim, railing against what he called a “rigged” trial. He attacked the judge, calling him a “devil,” and criticized the district attorney. “It’s my honor to be doing this, but it’s a really unpleasant thing, to be honest,” he lamented.

However, according to CNN, there is no evidence to support his claim that President Biden or the DOJ orchestrated the prosecution. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted the case, is a locally elected official, and the grand jury’s indictment was based on substantial evidence.

Racist Dog-Whistles: New York And The Congo

Trump’s speech was not just a tirade against the legal system; it was also laced with racist undertones. He falsely claimed that New York City is experiencing record-high violent crime rates, stating, “You have violent crime all over this city at levels that nobody’s ever seen before.”

CNN states this claim is outright false. Violent crime in New York City has decreased dramatically since the 1990s. For example, murders in 2023 were down about 83% from their 1990 peak.

Trump also made baseless claims about immigration, asserting that the Congo has released prisoners and brought them to the US. This statement, according to experts and officials from both the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo, is entirely unfounded.

There is no evidence that Congolese prisons have been emptied, nor that ex-prisoners have been brought to the US.

The Numbers Don’t Lie, But Trump Reportedly Did About Biden’s Tax Policy

Another central theme of Trump’s speech was the economy. He falsely accused President Biden of wanting to quadruple Americans’ taxes. However, analyses of Biden’s budget proposals show that taxes would primarily increase for the highest-income taxpayers, with no tax hike for those earning under $400,000 per year.

Trump’s 2017 tax plan, which he touted as beneficial for all, actually favored the wealthy while hitting most Americans’ pockets. Households in the top 1% received an average tax cut of over $60,000, compared to less than $500 for households in the bottom 60%

The 2017 Tax Plan: A Windfall for the Wealthy

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) highlights how the 2017 tax law was designed to benefit the rich. It cost $1.9 trillion over ten years and eroded the U.S. revenue base. Revenue as a share of GDP dropped from about 19.5% before the Bush tax cuts to 16.3% after the Trump tax cuts.

Making these tax cuts permanent would further deepen the deficit, costing an additional $350 billion annually from 2027.

Despite promises that the corporate tax cuts would trickle down to workers, this has not been the case. The CBPP points out that workers below the 90th percentile saw no change in earnings from the corporate tax rate cut, while top executive salaries soared.

The 20% pass-through deduction, another feature of the tax law, disproportionately benefited wealthy business owners without significantly benefiting their workers.

The Real Impact On Everyday Americans

Trump’s tax plan has not delivered the promised economic benefits. Instead, it has further widened the gap between the wealthy and everyone else.

According to CBPP, the law created new tax advantages for the wealthy, such as a large, permanent cut in the corporate tax rate and a new 20% deduction for pass-through income. Meanwhile, the supposed benefits for lower and middle-income families have been minimal, with modest tax cuts that are dwarfed by the gains seen at the top.

The Facts Are Facts, And Social Media Is Not For The Lies

Online, social media users have been quick to point out the inconsistencies and falsehoods in Trump’s speech. While some of his supporters continue to praise the stimulus checks that were part of his administration’s economic relief efforts, many are beginning to see the larger picture. The benefits of the 2017 tax law overwhelmingly helped the rich get richer, leaving middle and lower-income families with the short end of the stick.

A Call For Course Correction

The expiration of these tax provisions is approaching in 2025. Policymakers have a crucial opportunity to correct course. Ending the tax cuts for those making over $400,000, raising more revenue from wealthy individuals and profitable corporations, and prioritizing investments in people and communities are essential steps.

The CBPP recommends extending and expanding tax provisions like the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit to support low- and moderate-income families.

Trump’s post-verdict speech was a desperate attempt to deflect attention from his legal woes and failed policies. It’s time for Americans to see through the lies and demand a tax system that works for everyone, not just the top 1%.

Now, let’s just hope this man won’t STILL make it into office. Considering, Uncle Sam’s terrible track record, it’s hard to put anything past this system.