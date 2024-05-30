Bossip Video

Donald Trump is now a convicted felon.

CNBC is reporting that 53% of white women’s president has been found guilty on all 34 charges in his trail relating to the hush money that he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Trump was accused of falsifying his business records in order to pay former lawyer Michael Cohen $130,000 which would be transferred to Daniels for her silence about their previous sordid affair.

Both Cohen and Daniel’s testified under oath that the money was paid to stop her from selling her story about their embarrassing 2006 sex session just months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

The jury took less than ten hours over the course of 2 days to deliberate Trump’s guilt.

Immediately following the verdict, a defeated looking Trump addressed the public directly to camera. It doesn’t take a genius to guess what he said…

“I am a very innocent man,” Trump said afterward. “This was a disgrace,” he said. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.” “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” Trump said.

Peep his lil’ speech in full in the video below.

Judge Juan Merchan has set sentencing for July 11 at 10 a.m. EST. The charges against Trump are classified as E class felonies and each of the 34 charges carry a sentence of 4 years in prison. If you’re doing the math, that equals 136 years in prison. That said, it is very unlikely that he will be wearing an orange jumpsuit and white flip flops anytime soon if ever. Trump will undoubtedly appeal the guilty verdict and that appeals process will take months, well past the November 5 election. Additionally, the constitution does not bar felons from becoming POTUS.