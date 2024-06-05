Bossip Video

In caucasity audacity news…

The gluten-free “father” of a Wisconsin high school graduate has gone viral after he was seen forcibly pulling the Black district superintendent away from his daughter as she crossed the stage to receive her congratulatory handshake.

Now, it isn’t explicitly clear why this white man allowed his daughter to shake the hands of multiple white people who were also on the graduation stage before intervening before she got to the one Black man, but folks on the interwebs believe that the moment was giving: “Keep your dirty African hands away from by my lily-white daughter whose Caucasian purity you shall not stain!”

In the video, the man is seen running up and forcibly moving Superintendent Rainey Briggs away from his child at Baraboo High School’s graduation.

From Wisconsin News:

The man, who is not being named to protect his daughter’s identity, ran onto the stage just after the girl had been handed her diploma and began working her way down a line of school officials shaking hands.

Before she could get to district Superintendent Rainey Briggs, the man, wearing a white polo shirt and baseball cap, grabbed Briggs by his right arm and pushed him away.

“That’s my daughter,” the man can be heard saying in video of the ceremony by TV43 Baraboo. Briggs can be heard telling the man, “You better get up off me man. Get away from me bro” as staff working the graduation and three Baraboo police officers including the school resource officer intervened. At one point, a voice can be heard saying, “I don’t want her touching him.” Now, while it’s understood that the identity of the graduating student—who reacts to her father’s behavior with visible confusion and embarrassment—needed to be protected, y’all know that’s not how the internet works. So, it didn’t take long for internet sleuths to figure out what multiple news sources, including Wisconsin News, confirmed, which is that the disruptive (and possibly racist AF) father is 49-year-old Matthew Eddy.

Also, just on a side note, Baraboo High School happens to be the same Wisconsin school where a high school photo showing boys throwing up what appeared to be a Nazi salute went viral.

So, yeah—this school does not appear to ever go viral for good reasons.

Anyway, district spokesperson Hailey Wagner said in a statement that a disorderly conduct charge for Eddy was referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

“We would like to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members is a top priority,” Wagner said.

As for Superintendent Rainey Briggs, he’s seeking a restraining order against Eddy.