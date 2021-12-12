Hot Girl Graduation: Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University [VIDEO]

We did it, hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion officially became Megan Thee Graduate on Dec. 11 when she received her degree from Texas Southern University in Houston.

The H-Town Hottie had the best year ever, proving she can chase her dreams and her education at the same time. While completing her Bachelor of Science in health administration, Meg made her hit song “Savage” even bigger with her idol Beyoncé, won three Grammys, went platinum with her debut album Good News, became the first rapper to model for the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated and secured the bag in collaborations with Nike, Popeyes, Cash App, and Fashion Nova.

Watch the crowd erupt in cheers as Megan Pete crosses the stage.

The day before the ceremony, Twitter prepared for the occasion by launching a custom graduation emoji of Meg accompanying five tags: #HottieGraduation, #MeganTheeStallion, #MeganTheeGraduate, #HotGirlGraduation, and #HottieGrad.

Thee Graduate finally rocked the cap bedazzled with her catchphrase “Real Hot Girl Sh*t” that she teased from her graduation photoshoot back in October.

The graduation cake is a touching tribute to Meg’s late mother, who supported her music and education every step of the way and passed away in 2019 from brain cancer. It features an adorable picture of them together and “Mama I Made It!!!” written below.

The 26-year-old told People last year that earning her degree was about much more than herself.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said about her mother, Holly Thomas. “She saw me going to school before she passed. I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” Megan continued. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Meg also announced that she’s officially a Nike Yardrunner with an Instagram post modeling Texas Southern gear for the HBCU collection.

“HOTTIES…I’m officially a Nike Yardrunner, y’all! I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced during the ceremony that Megan will receive the 18th congressional district humanitarian award on Dec. 12.

Megan Thee Philanthropist generously donates to Hotties in need, launched a $1 million initiative for women leaders with Fashion Nova, and supports scholarships for TSU students, women of color, and Long Island University’s Roc Nation school. Last year, she wrote a New York Times op-ed about unapologetically speaking up as a survivor of an assault, protecting Black women, and the need to address racism and sexism in society. Megan also said she plans to use her degree to open assisted living facilities in her community and hire her classmates because it’s so difficult to find a job after college.

Of course, Meg’s boyfriend Pardi was by her side and waiting with flowers when she crossed the stage. Come on, Black Love!

Congratulations, Meg! Making your dreams come true your way is the ultimate Hot Girl Sh*t!