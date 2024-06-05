Bossip Video

Ava Duvernay directed a painful masterpiece in the form of her Netflix collaboration film When They See Us. The film was released during an equally painful time in America when the streets were filled with infuriated protesters who were sick and tired of seeing Black lives taken at the hands of law enforcement. In the wake of the film’s release, the wretched woman responsible for railroading of five Black and brown boys, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise, filed a defamation lawsuit against Duvernay and Netflix.

Former New York prosecutor Linda Fairstein demanded that she be issued monetary damages as well as an apology for the film’s perspective that she is a “racist, unethical villain who is determined to jail innocent children of color at any cost.”

According to a new Deadline report, Fairstein’s lawsuit trial was set to begin on June 10 but it has been settled and she isn’t getting a damn thing in return, no apology, no money, no nothing, and Ava Duvernay feels vindicated.

“After years of legal wrangling and millions of dollars spent, [former prosecutor Linda Fairstein] walked away with no payment to her or her lawyers of any kind, rather than face cross examination before a New York jury as to her conduct and character,” the Array founder told Deadline today of the end of the four-year defamation suit that was set for trial to start on June 10. “ I believe that Linda Fairstein was responsible for the investigation and prosecution of the Central Park Jogger case that resulted in the wrongful conviction of five innocent Black and Brown boys,” she bluntly said.

Duvernay went on:

“In the days leading up to her defamation trial, Linda Fairstein decided that she was not willing to face a jury of her peers. It’s a phenomenon that often happens with bullies. When you stand up to them, unafraid, they often take their ball and go home.”

As a result of the settlement, Netflix will donate $1 million to the Innocence Project but not a single penny will go into Fairstein’s pockets nor the pockets of her lawyers.

