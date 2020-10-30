Big Sis Is Watching You: Ava DuVernay Says She Will Call Out Studios And Brands Who Fail To Act On Promises To Make Changes Toward Equality

2020 was a landmark year for businesses and white allies stepping up and vowing to make changes toward ending systemic racism and calling for equality.

While some businesses and allies went to work immediately dismantling existing problematic systems and put donations to good use, others have yet to show and prove and put action behind their good intent. Hollywood powerhouse Ava DuVernay stopped by OZY’s “The Carlos Watson” show to discuss… and she let it be known, she’s giving allies time to take action, but if things don’t start to shake soon she won’t hesitate to call them out on their failure to deliver on their promises.

Check out an exclusive clip below:

What did you think about Ava’s take on white allyship? Do you agree that people need more time to deliver on their good intentions? Which studios and brands do you think need to be doing more? Systemic racism has been in place for centuries, it’s not like we ought to expect things to happen overnight. Still — which changes do you think need to be immediate?

This is a clip from OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show” which will air on Oct. 30 on YouTube at 1pm ET. Will you be watching?

In addition to her appearance on The Carlos Watson Show, Ava DuVernay also revealed this week that she would be working alongside Netflix and Colin Kaepernick to bring the NFL star’s childhood story to life in his new film Colin In Black & White.

The series will feature six episodes that will take a deep dive into Colin’s upbringing and his journey to the NFL, following his activism. In a tweet earlier this week, the “When They See Us” director mentioned that the upcoming biopic would be a film about “identity, imagination, and intention.”

Ava’s on a roll!